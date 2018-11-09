Pulse.ng logo
Buhari jets to France with 3 governors for Paris Peace Forum

The president will join other world leaders to discuss contributions towards global peace.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari jets to France with 3 governors for Paris Peace Forum play President Muhammadu Buhari waves before boarding the presidential jet (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to leave Abuja on Friday, November 9, 2018, to join other world leaders in France for the Paris Peace Forum.

According to a statement from the presidency, Buhari will join the United Nations Secreteray-General, Antonio Guterres, and other world leaders in discussing contributions towards global peace while underscoring the imperative of collective action.

The forum is a first of its kind that'll take place between November 11 and November 13. It is organised by the French government and a number of non-governmental organisations, and is based on the idea that international cooperation is key to tackling global challenges and ensuring durable peace.

"While in Paris, President Buhari will also join other world leaders to commemorate the centenary anniversary of the Armistice signed on November 11, 1918 between the Allied Forces and Germany in the forest of Compiegne in France to end the First World War," the statement read.

President Buhari will also attend a luncheon hosted by French president, Emmanuel Macron, in honour of visiting heads of delegations. He will also participate in an interactive session with the Nigerian community in the European country.

Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari; Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano; and Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, are part of the president's delegation to France.

Others are the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd); and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

