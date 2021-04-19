Buhari is worried about constant fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria

The president, in a statement on Monday, April 19, 2021, condoled with the Benue State government over the recent tanker explosion in the state.

At least 12 people have been confirmed dead, and around 100 houses burnt after the tanker fell and exploded at Oshigbudu village in Agatu local government area on Sunday, April 18.

Buhari on Monday called for strict adherence to safety standards and procedures.

He said public safety should never be compromised under any circumstances, and that rules should be enforced without any fear.

"I am worried by the frequency of these tanker explosion incidents on public roads or residential areas.

"Our road traffic authorities and transportation ministries should urgently address this," the president said.

Fuel tanker explosions are quite commonplace all over Nigeria, especially in Lagos, the nation's commercial capital.

Hundreds of lives and property worth billions have been lost to explosions over the years.

Regulatory interventions have done little to mitigate the problem, and stumped officials who have usually blamed reckless driving.

Benue Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Yakubu Mohammad, earlier on Monday warned tanker owners to ensure the use of safety valves to prevent spillage of products during road accidents.