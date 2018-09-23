Pulse.ng logo
Buhari is willing to grant presidential pardon to late Ambrose Alli

Obaseki made the disclosure at a memorial service held in honour of the former governor, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, Emaudo, Ekpoma, on Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed willingness to grant presidential pardon to late Prof. Ambrose Ali, former Governor of Bendel State (now Edo and Delta), according to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

“I had an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari while in China and discussed the issue of a presidential pardon for late Prof. Alli.

“The president asked me to meet with the Attorney-General of the Federation. This I have done and I have also written to him.

“The president has subsequently instructed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to begin the process,” he said.

The governor said he was optimistic that at the next meeting of the Council on Prerogative of Mercy, the president would officially grant the pardon.

Obaseki also gave the assurance that he was working with his Delta counterpart to ensure that pension due to late Alli was paid to his widow and the family.

The governor lauded the former governor’s development strides in defunct Bendel, noting that the feats were intimidating and accomplished in just one term.

On his part, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta said the state would continue to remember Alli for developing it, adding that the people had a lot to thank him for.

“We are grateful, as his developmental strides can still be seen years after his death,” he said.

Eldest son to the former governor, Mr Andrew Alli, the Ezomo of Ekpoma, regretted that his father was still termed a criminal despite his contributions to the development of Delta, Edo and Nigeria.

