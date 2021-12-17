RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'Buhari is so modest, he eats modest food too,' says Femi Adesina

Everything around Buhari screams modesty, according to the president's spokesperson.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Adesina [Presidency]

The Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the president reeks of modesty and frugality, seeing as he's a man of humble beginnings.

Adesina's latest encomiums on a man he's served since 2015, arrives as President Buhari turns 79 today, December 17, 2021.

"When he popped out of his mother’s womb 79 years ago in rustic Daura, now in Katsina State, nobody could have predicted that he would bestride the country, nay the world, like a colossus," Adesina writes on his Facebook page.

He continues: "Let me tell you a story. Have you been to the Buhari home in Daura? Modest, modest, modest, is what the structure shouts at you, as you approach. The furnishing; modest. The locale itself; modest. The appurtenances; modest.

"It is said that President Buhari had used a carpet in that house for almost 20 years. He knew every bit of furniture and fittings like the back of his hands. And then, one day, in his first term as President, he visited home, and a new carpet was in place.

"Who changed my carpet? That was the first question he asked, as he stepped into the house? Imagine the President of Africa’s most powerful country, the largest economy on the continent, having time to ask about a carpet that had become old and threadbare? But that is Muhammadu Buhari for you. Simple man, if ever there was one.

"Apart from at official hours, I often drop into the house at nights on goodwill visits. When he’s at dinner table, he eats the most modest things. And his talks are interspersed with “while we are here, we will do our best.” You know what that means? He knows that he’s but a tenant in the Presidential Villa. He would do his bit, and one day return to his home."

The president's spokesperson also describes his boss as an unflappable, cool, calm and collected persona.

