In a Christmas message to Nigerians on Friday, December 24, 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari vowed that the insecurity challenge bedeviling swathes of the nation he oversees, will soon become a thing of the past.
Buhari: 'Insecurity in Nigeria will soon become history'
"For the second Christmas running, the world will not be able to celebrate as we used to in years past," Buhari says.
"On security, despite the remarkable successes generally recorded, we still have some challenges.
"Our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.
"Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of the ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region.
"I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history," the president says.
On the COVID-19 pandemic, the president asked compatriots to embrace vaccination.
"The silver lining, however, is that humanity has been able to rise up with one voice and purpose, to confront the foisted conditions.
"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our dear citizens to embrace vaccination, which is the best scientifically known bulwark against the pandemic.
"Recent events have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the effects of the virus on the human body.
I will also urge those that have taken the two doses to go ahead and take the booster as advised by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC)," Buhari writes.
The president also urged Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit within them and see the present order of things as a phase that will also pass.
