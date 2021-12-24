Buhari: 'Insecurity in Nigeria will soon become history'

"On security, despite the remarkable successes generally recorded, we still have some challenges.

"Our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.

"Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of the ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region.

"I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues which inflict pain and trauma on us will soon be history," the president says.

On the COVID-19 pandemic, the president asked compatriots to embrace vaccination.

"The silver lining, however, is that humanity has been able to rise up with one voice and purpose, to confront the foisted conditions.

"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our dear citizens to embrace vaccination, which is the best scientifically known bulwark against the pandemic.

"Recent events have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the effects of the virus on the human body.

I will also urge those that have taken the two doses to go ahead and take the booster as advised by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC)," Buhari writes.