The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project cost the state government over N1.24 billion and included the use of drones and CCT cameras to track and respond to any criminal activity across the state.

President Buhari during the inauguration in Kaduna, said tackling security challenges across the country requires intense cooperation between Federal and state governments as well as the general public.

The President commended the decision of the state government in committing significant resources required for infusing technology into the security architecture.

He noted that Kaduna State was the first to embark on such laudable investment, and commended the vision and determination of the APC administration to tackle insecurity challenges in the state.

He said that the infusing of aerial surveillance and monitoring with fixed wind drones and higher resolution cameras put in several locations across the State would lead to significant reduction in crime.

Buhari commended the state for deploying drones with high capability cameras that can relay real time information even in darkness and within the jungles.

He advised the state government to work closely with the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria and the Ministry of Defence to safeguard civilians and Military Air traffic.

Buhari expressed delight over the support and cooperation the state government accords security agencies deployed to the state and its provision of land for the construction of Kafanchan operation based of the Nigerian Army.

In his speech, Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai stated that the Aerial monitoring system includes an Emergency Situation Notification System designed to enable residents of the state to report security incidents to a toll free number, after which the drones can be deployed within minutes for appropriate monitoring.

He said the government is awaiting approval from the Nigerian Communication Commission to deploy the special toll free number emergency number.

El-Rufai said he believed that technology can enhance the hard work of the security agencies, hence the investment in modern technology.

The governor explained that the drones have night time capability that are equipped with formal cameras as well as security mapping of the entire state.

He called on the President to support the state in securing the final approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority for the full deployment of the system that has been operated on a pilot basis.

El-Rufai said it took the State two years to conclude the Aerial system at the cost of N1.24 billion.

He added that the state government has an ongoing project to install statewide Close Circuit Television that will enable the command centre get real time live video of all activities within the State, thus facilitating appropriate tracking of criminals.