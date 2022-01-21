RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari inaugurates Sabon Gari Market, road projects, in Zaria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday inaugurated the Sabon Gari Ultra Modern Market and road projects in Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurates Sabon Gari Market, road projects, in Zaria. [Twitter/@GovKaduna]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sabon Gari Modern Market has 2,762 shops, administration block, parking lot, food Court, Fire Service station and security post, among other components.

The President inaugurated phases one and two of the market, while phase three is yet to be completed.

He also inaugurated road projects in Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Governments Areas , which were constructed under the Urban Renewal Project of the state government.

Buhari, in company of the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, and some ministers, thereafter, proceeded to the Palace of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, after which he left for Kaduna.

NAN reports that Buhari is in Kaduna state on a two-day working visit flew in from Banjul, the Gambia, where he attended the inauguration of President Adama Barrow’s second term in office.

While in the state, the president inaugurated projects in three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, executed by the state government.

A list of the projects include the re-modeled Murtala Muhammed Square, Infectious Disease Hospital, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria and Kawo Fly-over bridge, among others.

