Buhari inaugurates Sabon Gari Market, road projects, in Zaria

The President inaugurated phases one and two of the market, while phase three is yet to be completed.

He also inaugurated road projects in Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Governments Areas , which were constructed under the Urban Renewal Project of the state government.

Buhari, in company of the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, and some ministers, thereafter, proceeded to the Palace of Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, after which he left for Kaduna.

NAN reports that Buhari is in Kaduna state on a two-day working visit flew in from Banjul, the Gambia, where he attended the inauguration of President Adama Barrow’s second term in office.

While in the state, the president inaugurated projects in three major towns of Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan, executed by the state government.