Buhari, who inspected the facilities at the centre, commended the hospital management for completing the project.
Buhari inaugurates Cancer Center in Maiduguri
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inaugurated a Cancer Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH).
In an address of welcome, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ahmed Ahidjo, said the facilities included HD Versa and electa machine, among others.
“This hospital is one of the best in West Africa because of the latest facilities there,” Ahidjo said.
He further said that the hospital was conducting research on increasing kidney cases in the state and other parts of the northeast, through a N50 million grant provided by the state government.
He said the centre had a unit for treating kidney stone with infusion without opening it.
“It has two theatres; operation theatre and urology,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the p resident also inaugurated a 24-flat Doctors Quarters in the hospital built by the State Government.
