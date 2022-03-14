Buhari inaugurates 80 housing units in Kaduna

He said that the government remained committed to reaching every Nigerian through its infrastructure development agenda, irrespective of social status.

Buhari said that infrastructure development was the best way to drive micro, small and medium scale businesses as well as the economy.

“In the process, ordinary Nigerians at the bottom of the pyramid such as artisans, builders, skilled and unskilled workers and food vendors were not left out of this economic value chain.

“These are some of the people our country remains committed to move towards prosperity and away from poverty.

“We are already reaching them by providing opportunities for employment for those who were hitherto unemployed.

“We certainly cannot meet everyone of those Nigerians in person, but our economic policies and investment in infrastructure such as this National Housing Programme and others will reach and positively impact many of them,” he said.

Buhari explained that the housing programme was initiated to enable those who for long aspired to own a home, to do so with ease.

Earlier, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, said that similar houses had been constructed by the federal government in 34 states.

Fashola, represented by Mr Emmanuel Hangeior, said the 80 housing unit comprised 48 units of two bedroom, 28 units of three bedroom and four units of one bedroom bungalows.

He said the selection of beneficiaries was done openly, devoid of any discrimination through the national housing portal https://nhp.worksandhousing.gov.ng.

“Allocations will be made on the basis of those who apply and pay on a first come, first serve basis.

“While we welcome those who can afford to pay outright, it is not a condition for eligibility and we have offered flexible payment options like mortgages and rent to own which we encourage applicants to pursue,” he said.