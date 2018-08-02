news

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with All Progressives Congress (APC) State Governors at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which commenced at about 9.48p.m, is being attended by about 16 out of the current 21 APC governors while those absent were represented by their deputies.

Others attending the meeting are the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and other presidential aides.

NAN gathered that the agenda of the meeting may not be unconnected with the gale of defections within the APC.

It would be recalled that the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, governors of Benue, Kwara and Sokoto as well as the deputy governor of Kano announced their defections from the APC and joined the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some members of the National Assembly also defected from the APC to join various political party, last week.

President Buhari had earlier today met with some APC Senators and national chairman of APC over the defections.

The governors attending the meeting included Gov. Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa, Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos state and Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi.

Others were Gov. Jubril Bindow of Adamawa, Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno, Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi and Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state.

Also at the meeting were Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, Gov. Abdullahi Gamduje of Kano state and Niger State Governor, Sani Bello.

Gov. Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state, Gov. Tanko Almakura of Nasarawa, Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo and Osun Deputy Governor, Grace Laoye-Tomori were also in attendance.