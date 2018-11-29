Pulse.ng logo
Buhari hosts meeting to help bring security to the Lake Chad Region

President identifies poverty as a catalyst of insurgency. This is why he is working with other Heads of State to bring progress to the Lake Chad Region and rid it of terrorism.

  • Published:
President Buhari has committed his interest in bringing security to the Lake Chad Region in a discussion with partners.

(Twitter/MBuhari)

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed his participation in a meeting with the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) concerning security in the Lake Chad Region.

At the discussion held today in N'djamena, Chad, the Nigerian president who headed the talks restates that he is committed to ensuring there is peace and security in the region.

Buhari recognizes Boko Haram as a serious threat and points out the capabilities of the terrorist group who have advanced to using drones for surveillance.

"Boko Haram’s increasing use of mines as well as its recent deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for surveillance activities have proved to be critical factors in the resurgence of attacks in the region.

"Times as these call for quick interventions & measures. We must not relent!," Buhari comments via Twitter.

At the training camp, 100 recruits were found engaging in military training. President Buhari understands that there is a vulnerability aided by poverty in the Lake Chad Region -- a reason why he is working with partners to revive the belt.

 

