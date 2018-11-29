news

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed his participation in a meeting with the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) concerning security in the Lake Chad Region.

At the discussion held today in N'djamena, Chad, the Nigerian president who headed the talks restates that he is committed to ensuring there is peace and security in the region.

Buhari recognizes Boko Haram as a serious threat and points out the capabilities of the terrorist group who have advanced to using drones for surveillance.

"Boko Haram’s increasing use of mines as well as its recent deployment of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for surveillance activities have proved to be critical factors in the resurgence of attacks in the region.

"Times as these call for quick interventions & measures. We must not relent!," Buhari comments via Twitter.

The army confirmed on Thursday, November 29, 2018, the sighting of an illegal militia training camp in Rivers State. The discovery was made during a surveillance mission in the Tai Local Government Area.