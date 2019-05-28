The traditional leaders who joined the president in the Ramadan breakfast includes the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II and the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

In attendance were prominent rulers from the South South and South East regions of the country, others were the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; and the Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse.

Government officials, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as well as some presidential aides were among those at the event.

Its will also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari today Monday, May 27, 2019 also signed the 2019 Appropriate bill of N8.92 trillion into law in Abuja.

The budget of N8.83trillion was earlier submitted to the Senate, but was later increased by about N10billion by the Upper House, bringing the amount to N8.92trillion.