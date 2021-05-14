Buhari hosts President of Chad’s Transitional Military Council

NAN reliably gathered that Deby’s visit to Nigeria was aimed at formally introducing himself to Buhari, who is considered to be one of the most influential leaders in the West African sub-region and Africa at large.

NAN also reports that the two leaders might use the opportunity of their meeting to deliberate on menace of terrorism and arms proliferation threatening the peace and security of the sub-region.

Nigeria and Chad are sharing sharing boundaries in the Sahel region.