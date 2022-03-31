RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari hosts Nigerien leader, Bazoum, to a State Visit Thursday

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari will host his Nigerien counterpart, Mohammed Bazoum, to a State Visit on Thursday.

Buhari and Bazoum (SolaceBase)
The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to the presidential aide, the two leaders are expected to deliberate on how best to tackle challenges of security and strategic stability affecting the sub-region and the globe.

”While President Bazoum’s visit is expected to last for a few hours, the neighboring leader will be received with full military honors, including a 21-Gun Salute.

”The relations between Nigeria and Niger are considered a true model of interstate friendship,” Shehu further maintained.

