Buhari hosts newly-elected Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum

Among those who joined the president to welcome Bazoum are the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello and some presidential aides.

The governors of Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Kebbi and Zamfara states were also at the villa to welcome Bazoum, who was sworn in for the first five-year term as President of Niger Republic on April 2.

Bazoum’s inauguration marked the first successful transfer of power from outgoing president to an elected Nigerien leader since the country’s independence in 1960.

NAN reports that the two West African leaders went into closed doors bilateral talks immediately after the brief welcoming ceremony.

NAN gathered that Bazoum, 61, would also be hosted to a private breaking of fast by President Buhari at about 6.50p.m

President Buhari had earlier received briefing from Vice-President Osinbajo shortly before the arrival of the Nigerien President.