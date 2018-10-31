2019: Buhari hosts aggrieved APC aspirants to dinner at Aso Rock

Pulse.ng logo
The meeting was also attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, cabinet ministers and other presidential aides.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday hosted aggrieved aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded party’s primaries across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the dinner included aggrieved gubernatorial, National and State Assembly aspirants who failed to secure the party’s tickets in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, cabinet ministers and other presidential aides.

It would be recalled that the president had on Oct. 13 met with aggrieved members of the House of Representatives under the platform of the APC.

NAN reports that Buhari had also met collectively and separately with aggrieved serving APC governors who expressed reservations over the conduct of the party’s primaries in their respective states.

Prominent among the aggrieved governors are Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Rochas Okorocha of Imo.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, had on Oct. 21, in a statement by his press secretary, Mr Simon Ebegbulem, alleged that conservatives within the party are ganging up to pass a vote of no-confidence on him.

