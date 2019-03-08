While commenting via his Twitter on Friday, March 8, 2019, he hoped a partnership between his government and female Nigerians in a bid to take the country to greater heights.

"On this occasion of International Women’s Day 2019, I celebrate the women of Nigeria.

"Hand in hand with them, we will build the country of our dreams, where there will be equal opportunity for all," the president shared in a tweet.

A list published by the Presidency Office of Digital Engagement (PODE) showed a group of women currently engaged in their service to President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

According to the publication, they are the ones "spearheading and implementing some of the Buhari Administration's most important programme and policy efforts."