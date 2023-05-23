The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Ima Elijah

This decision comes as a fulfillment of a promise that had remained unfulfilled for many years.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The announcement was made by the President's representative, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during her visit to Zamfara State to inaugurate the National Housing Estates.

Farouq stated that the keys and titled documents for the houses would be handed over to the players. She emphasised that this initiative reflects the commitment of the current administration to bring about positive change and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

In her words, "This housing project not only represents our message of change and improvement, but also provides us with an opportunity to honor our heroes, the brave Super Eagles who brought glory to our nation by winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is regrettable that the promise of providing housing to these deserving individuals has remained unfulfilled for so long. On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I am proud and privileged to finally redeem this promise, albeit belatedly.

"I have approved the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the Super Eagles at the National Housing Estates in their respective states of choice. Their keys and titled documents will be handed over during the commissioning of their state housing program."

During the commissioning ceremony, Bashir Usman, the Director of Construction and Public Building in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, provided details about the completed National Housing Estate in Zamfara State.

The estate consists of 80 housing units, including four one-bedroom units, forty-eight two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom bungalows.

This decision comes as a fulfillment of a promise that had remained unfulfilled for many years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in providing these interventions, of which Zamfara State is one of the beneficiaries.

In addition to the housing project, the Minister also inaugurated various projects related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including a Primary Healthcare Project in Ungwan Dallatu, Gusau, and a block of hostels, computer, and science laboratories constructed by the Federal Government at the Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) in Gusau, Zamfara State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Inuwa Yahaya assumes chairmanship of Northern Governors Forum

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Buhari claims not to know Second Niger Bridge would be named after him

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Why Seun Kuti's release has been delayed

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Anambra's average monthly IGR rises from ₦‎1.5 billion to ₦‎2 billion

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Family of separated conjoined twins happy to get ₦‎36m operation for free

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Buhari claims proudly that Nigerians loved his deliberate policies

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Makinde dissolves executive council, terminates all political appointments

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has commenced sitting over the petition filed against the electoral victory of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. [Court of Appeal]

These 5 tribunal judges will decide petitions against Tinubu

Otunba Subomi Balogun died in a London hospital on Friday, May 19, 2023 [Business Day]

BREAKING: FCMB founder Subomi Balogun dies at 89