Buhari honours Super Eagles, allocates promised housing to 22 members

The announcement was made by the President's representative, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during her visit to Zamfara State to inaugurate the National Housing Estates.

Farouq stated that the keys and titled documents for the houses would be handed over to the players. She emphasised that this initiative reflects the commitment of the current administration to bring about positive change and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

In her words, "This housing project not only represents our message of change and improvement, but also provides us with an opportunity to honor our heroes, the brave Super Eagles who brought glory to our nation by winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

"It is regrettable that the promise of providing housing to these deserving individuals has remained unfulfilled for so long. On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I am proud and privileged to finally redeem this promise, albeit belatedly.

"I have approved the allocation of houses to the 22 members of the Super Eagles at the National Housing Estates in their respective states of choice. Their keys and titled documents will be handed over during the commissioning of their state housing program."

During the commissioning ceremony, Bashir Usman, the Director of Construction and Public Building in the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, provided details about the completed National Housing Estate in Zamfara State.

The estate consists of 80 housing units, including four one-bedroom units, forty-eight two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom bungalows.

This decision comes as a fulfillment of a promise that had remained unfulfilled for many years.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, expressed his gratitude for the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in providing these interventions, of which Zamfara State is one of the beneficiaries.