President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night met behind closed doors with the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden meeting between the president and the NASS leadership was being held at the new Banquet Hall of the villa.

NAN reliably learnt that the meeting may discuss national issues including the reported submission of ministerial list by the president to the red chamber of the assembly this week.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, had on Wednesday at plenary, revealed that President Buhari would submit the list of ministerial nominees for the consideration and approval of the senate before they proceed on recess.

Lawan was said to have reacted to a point of order by Sen. Bassey Akpan, who expressed fear that the delay in the submission of the list could affect the senators’ holidays.

NAN reports that those at the meeting included the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase.

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other presidential aides also attended the meeting.