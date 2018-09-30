Pulse.ng logo
Buhari has succeeded in fighting corruption, says Niger lawmaker

Alhaji Abdullahi Garba, a lawmaker representing Kontagora, Mashegu and Mariga Federal Consistency, on Sunday says President Muhammadu Buhari has succeeded in fighting corruption.

He stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the APC governorship primaries in Kontagora.

Garba described Buhari as the best candidate for the position of the president come 2019 and called on Nigerians to support his re-election bid.

“President Buhari has succeeded in fighting corruption, just as the APC governors, since they came to power; there has been constant payment of salaries without borrowing money to pay.

“His achievement on infrastructure development across the country has been commendable, the level of corruption has been reduced to lowest level. Those against his re-election are used to corruption,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the state chapter of the APC and the governor for adopting direct primaries system in the state.

He said that the system would allow the people to choose candidates of their choice.

“The APC and the governor did the best thing by adopting direct primaries because there is nothing like delegates buying; candidates that will emerge winners will show their popularity and their achievements,’’ he said.

Garba, however, gave the assurance to continue to execute people’s oriented projects if re-elected into the House of Representatives in 2019.

He disclosed that an N800 million and N400 million ecological projects were ongoing in Kontagora and Rafin-Gora towns respectively. 

