Buhari has reduced Nigeria to his level - Sule Lamido

Buhari President's leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido

According to him, the situation in the country is as a result of Buhari’s failure to rally Nigerians together.

  • Published:
Buhari's leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido play

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has said that President Buhari’s leadership no longer commands respect.

Lamido also told The Guardian that some of the President’s foot soldiers will publicly denounce him.

According to him, the situation in the country is as a result of Buhari’s failure to rally Nigerians together.

The former Governor also called on all citizens to lift the country, saying that the President has reduced Nigeria to his level.

“What you see in Nigeria today is not only as a result of incompetence of the leader, but also the lack of capacity of the number one citizen to unite the citizens.

ALSO READ: Sule Lamido is intellectually bankrupt - Garba Shehu

“President Buhari has reduced Nigeria to his level and I want to call on Nigerians to use the opportunity of 2019 election, to join hands to lift their country to greatness. Buhari revels in spreading fear, hate and division. That is not what Nigerians want or are known for,” he added.

Sule Lamido has expressed his desire to run for President in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

