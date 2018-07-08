Buhari has reduced Nigeria to his level - Sule Lamido

news

Former Governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido has said that President Buhari’s leadership no longer commands respect.

Lamido also told The Guardian that some of the President’s foot soldiers will publicly denounce him.

According to him, the situation in the country is as a result of Buhari’s failure to rally Nigerians together.

The former Governor also called on all citizens to lift the country, saying that the President has reduced Nigeria to his level.

“What you see in Nigeria today is not only as a result of incompetence of the leader, but also the lack of capacity of the number one citizen to unite the citizens.

“President Buhari has reduced Nigeria to his level and I want to call on Nigerians to use the opportunity of 2019 election, to join hands to lift their country to greatness. Buhari revels in spreading fear, hate and division. That is not what Nigerians want or are known for,” he added.