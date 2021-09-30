RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari has made Nigeria worse than it was before 1960, PDP laments

PDP says Buhari has damaged all the elements of an independent state.

Muhammadu Buhari has been president for over six years [Sunday Aghaeze]
Muhammadu Buhari has been president for over six years [Sunday Aghaeze]

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has bombed the performance of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government as the country prepares to celebrate 61 years of independence.

The party's spokesperson, Kola Ologbodinyan, said at a media briefing on Thursday, September 30, 2021 that Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have rolled back on the progress the country had made before 2015 when they took over.

He said the president has damaged all the elements of an independent state including national unity, freedom and personal liberty of citizens, rule of law, and credible elections.

"The Buhari Presidency and the APC have on all fronts taken our nation back to the pre-independence days with associated bondage mentality and frustration resulting in many losing faith in the system and leaving our country in droves within the last six years," he said.

The PDP said it's hard for Nigerians to celebrate the October 1 anniversary of independence when the nation is being run into the ground by the current government.

It lamented that the government has failed to contain an escalation of insecurity that has claimed the lives of many citizens.

The party also flayed the government on its handling of the economy, plagued by crippling debt and a high unemployment rate.

"The incontrovertible truth is that there is no hope in sight under the APC and that is why there are no drums on the streets to celebrate Nigeria at 61," Ologbodiyan said in his statement.

The PDP urged Nigerians to use the occasion to further consolidate on unity and resolve to kick the APC government out of power at the polls in 2023.

