The Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong has said that President Buhari has changed the way Nigeria is seen around the world.

The Plateau state Governor said this in a congratulatory message to the President as he marks 76 years on Monday, December 17, 2018.

He said “Your Excellency, you have succeeded in changing the hitherto negative narrative about Nigeria and its attendant image in the comity of nations.

“ Buhari successfully did it within a record time of your first tenure in office.

“This implies that electing you for a second term in office is the only guarantee for the consolidation of your success story.

“It will also lead to realisation of the Nigeria of our dreams and the dreams of our heroes past.”

According to Vanguard, Lalong described Buhari as the architect of modern Nigeria, lover of the masses and anti-corruption star.

IBB hails Buhari

Congratulating Buhari at 76, former military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd.) extolled the virtues of the President.

According to Babangida, Buhari has shown tremendous energy and vibrancy in running the affairs of Nigeria since 2015.

The former Head of State also commended the President’s patriotism and commitment to serve the nation diligently with honesty and sincerity of purpose.

ALSO READ: NANS felicitates with Buhari at 76 calls for cabinet reshuffle

He also welcomed Buhari to the club of people above 75 years of age.

In 1985, Ibrahim Babangida, who was he Chief of Army Staff, toppled Buhari’s government in a military coup.