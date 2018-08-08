Buhari has been growing the Nigeria's economy - Osinbajo

news

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that President Buhari has been growing the Nigerian economy despite the many challenges the country is facing.

Osinbajo said this at the rally held in Akwa-Ibom to welcome Senator Godswill Akpabio on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

The Acting President was represented at the rally by the Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr. Boss Mustapha.

According to Punch, Osinbajo also said that all the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), put together cannot defeat Buhari.

He also called on the people of Akwa-Ibom state to have faith in Buhari’s administration, adding that things will soon be alright.

"I came to thank Akwa Ibom people for their remarkable show of solidarity. I came to tell you that the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari loves the people of Akwa Ibom.

“I want to put on record that the entire South South has been taken over by APC-led government. I can assure you that the heart of the President and that of the acting President are with you,” he added.

Also, speaking at the rally, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole said all benefits accruing to members will also be extended to Akpabio.

South-South sure for APC

He said with the Senator in the ruling party, APC is sure of clinching the South-South in 2019.

Oshiomhole also told Akpabio that the President and all APC members welcome him heartily.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus has described as unfortunate, Akapbio’s defection to the ruling party.

Secondus wondered why the Senator will move to a sinking ship.

The PDP chairman also said that Senator Akpabio has endangered his political career.