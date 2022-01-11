RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari hails UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed on reappointment

Buhari says Mohammed's dedication to duty has always been exceptional.

President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed (left) [Bayo Omoboriowo]
President Muhammadu Buhari (right) with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), Amina Mohammed (left) [Bayo Omoboriowo]

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with UN Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, on her re-appointment for a second term.

In a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja, the president assured Mohammed of the prayers and support of Nigerians, especially the Federal Executive Council, where she served for some years.

The president expressed deepest appreciation to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the confidence reposed on the former Minister of the Environment, giving her another opportunity to serve the global body and humanity, 'which further enhances the voice and presence of Nigeria.’'

According to President Buhari, Mohammed's dedication to duty has always been exceptional, and her interest in improving the livelihood of people, through personal and institutional efforts, continues to stand her out.

He affirmed that the UN Deputy Secretary General had remained an inspiration to many women in Nigeria, Africa, and the global community.

The president joined family, friends, and associates of the renowned technocrat and diplomat in celebrating the well-deserved re-appointment, wishing her all the best on the next rung of the leadership ladder.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in June 2021, the Secretary-General, António Guterres, asked Amina Mohammed to serve as deputy secretary-general for a second term.

Before her appointment in 2017, she was Nigeria’s minister of environment under President Buhari.

She had also served as the special adviser to Ban Ki-moon on post-2015 development planning, which focused on the 2030 agenda for sustainable development goals.

Buhari hails UN Deputy Sec-Gen Amina Mohammed on reappointment

