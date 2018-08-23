Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari hails security men, who returned handbag with valuables

MMIA Buhari salutes honest security men, who returned handbag with valuables

The President gave the charge in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

  • Published:
play

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Nigerians to emulate two security men who returned a handbag filled with valuables forgotten at the Murtala Muhammed Airport by an American returnee.

The President gave the charge in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to President Buhari, such conduct reflects the new Nigeria that we all desire.

A Lagos-based medical doctor, Banji Oyegbami, had met a family returning from America at the airport on Aug. 18.

In the process of loading their luggage into the car of their host, the handbag of the returnee’s wife fell, unknown to anyone.

It was not till 90 minutes later that an officer of Halogen Securities, on duty at the airport, called the couple, to come for the retrieved bag.

When the bag was eventually collected, the contents, including a handsome amount of American dollars, phone, wrist watch, and other valuables were intact.

The grateful couple offered a generous gift, but Francis Emepueaku and Achi Daniel, declined, saying they were merely doing their duties.

President Buhari believed that despite the scoffing of a minority number, “Nigeria is resolutely on the road to a new dawn.

“Honesty remains the best policy. We must exhibit such behaviour in whatever position we find ourselves, whether high or low’’.

The President maintained that the security men could have chosen to behave differently, following the self-serving principle of ‘if you can’t beat them, join them.’

But, he said they had chosen to be examples of good, honest Nigerians.

“I commend their conduct to the rest of the country,’’ he added.

The President urged Nigerians to bring out the best in themselves at all times, noting that with such minds, “they can never be hoodwinked again by those who seek power for selfish and dubious reasons, and return the country to an inglorious past.’’

He said: “Nigeria will no longer be a byword for corruption and plundering of public resources.

“That is the path we have chosen to take, and our country will eventually get to a new shore.’’

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Saraki Why Bola Tinubu hates me 'so much' - Senate Presidentbullet
2 Buhari President to launch largest brewery in West Africa, Tuesdaybullet
3 Olasubomi Okeowo Nigerians mock presidential aspirant's disastrous...bullet

Related Articles

Sowore Presidential aspirant challenges Buhari to public debate, says APC's arrogance will lead to politicial suicide
Atiku Ex-VP slams Buhari over paying medical bills of blind corps member
Strategy Tidal has launched in Uganda in partnership with MTN as it eyes expansion in Africa
Aisha Buhari Wife of the President donates food, grinding machines in Daura
Buhari You need to read the funny comments on Twitter about President’s 800m walk
Miyetti Allah Vs Saraki Benue govt reacts to group’s ultimatum
Threat On Saraki Nigerians on Twitter react to Miyetti Allah's ultimatum to Senate President
Rivers By-Election Edwin Clark condemns violence, wants severe punishment for electoral offenders
Miyetti Allah Threat PDP calls for immediate arrest of group’s leaders

Local

Aisha Buhari looking stylish in a traditional yellow and orange outfit
Aisha Buhari Wife of the President donates food, grinding machines in Daura
The President of NYCN, Malam Bello Shagari
NYCN Youth council pledges to partner with Police to fight crimes
Atiku slams Buhari over paying blind corps member's treatment
Atiku Ex-VP slams Buhari over paying medical bills of blind corps member
Senate to probe $50,000 bribery allegation against NASS members
Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you in tears