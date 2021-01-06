The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Hassan was the NLC President between 1978 and 1984.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari rejoiced with the former NLC President and his twin brother, Hussein Sunmonu, on the milestone.

The president saluted their courage for dedicating most of their working life to public service, starting out early in the 60’s as staff of the then Ministry of Works and Surveys.

He affirmed that the former Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU) left a strong legacy in the public service and fought diligently for the welfare of the Nigerian worker.

He commended Sunmonu for institutionalising a national minimum wage and minimum pension scheme, as well as consistently negotiating with public and private sector employers on better packages for workers.

The president extolled the courage and discipline of the identical twins in always accepting to serve the nation.

He believed that, as the identical twins turn octogenarians, their knowledge and experiences would continue to inspire many into public service and pressure groups, which continue to work with governments in fostering development.

Buhari prayed for good health and longer life for Sunmonu and his brother, Hussein.