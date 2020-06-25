Buhari saluted the courage and boundless energy Sanwo-Olu has brought into leadership, especially the focus on people oriented development.

The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, joined the State Executive Council, family, friends and political associates of the former banker in celebrating the visionary leader.

He observed that the governor had over the years contributed to the development of the state at various levels, including serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, and Commissioner for Training and Pensions.

Sanwo-Olu was also onetime Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

The president affirmed that the governor’s consistency in diligently serving governments in the state, and loyalty to the governing party, APC, deserves commendation.

He urged him to keep sharing the wealth of experience gained from “the private sector to bring more competency and effectiveness into the public sector, which provides the engine for driving policies, and actualising development plans’’.

Buhari noted with appreciation,the strong leadership the governor has brought to bear with his management team to contain and reverse the spread of novel Coronavirus.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant Sanwo-Olu more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve Lagos state, and the nation.