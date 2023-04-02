The sports category has moved to a new website.

Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

News Agency Of Nigeria

Buhari lauded Joshua for his courage and discipline on and off the ring, and prayed that this success would be a stepping stone to one of the greatest comebacks in boxing history.

Anthony Joshua and Muhammadu Buhari (Office of the President of Nigeria)
In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina in Abuja, Buhari extolled the mentality of Joshua, “who did not allow personal setbacks and obstacles to dent his resilient spirit.’’

According to the president, the former three-time world heavyweight champion has demonstrated that by hard work, patience, dedication, persistence and humility, those who dare do win.

The president said he believed that the accomplishments of Joshua on the world stage would inspire many upcoming professionals, particularly sportsmen and women not to be discouraged by temporary defeats and setbacks.

He wished Joshua a bright future and fulfilling career.

News Agency Of Nigeria



