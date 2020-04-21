Buhari in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday saluted the monarch for his passion in uplifting his people and preserving their environment.

He also lauded the traditional ruler for sustaining peace and harmony not just in the Niger Delta but across the country.

“You are a man of the people, a mediator, peacemaker, farmer, philanthropist and someone who has worked passionately for the development of his community.”

The president, who described the traditional ruler as a man with rich literary background — having published nine books with at least 200 poems, applauded the fecund mind of the monarch.

Buhari said that the king had left his footprints indelibly on the sands of time, wishing him continued good health and sound mind as he attains 95 years of age.