The President, in a statement by Malam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, joined the National Assembly and all members of All Progressives Congress in celebrating the milestone.

According to the president, the milestone has been lined with many years of contributions to Nigeria’s development, with fruitful years of lawmaking, starting from the House of Representatives in 1999.

Buhari extolled Lawan’s discipline, maturity and selflessness in always looking at the broader picture in decision making.

He affirmed that Lawan’s maturity had translated into the many achievements of the ninth assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which culminated into a return to the right budget cycle.

The President believed the Senate President’s rich experience as an administrator, educator and lawmaker would go a long way in shaping policies with direct impact on Nigerians.

Buhari prayed that God would continue to guide Lawan to provide strong leadership, and grant him longer life and good health.