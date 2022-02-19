Buhari greets Oba Tejuoso at 84

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Friday in Abuja, Buhari joined family and friends to rejoice with the traditional ruler, ”whose legacy of Biblical leadership and investments of love continue to resonate.”

The president congratulated Tejuoso for setting a standard in his domain on ”integrity and hard work, leading the path, as a medical doctor, that showcases the value of good education, neighborliness and dedication to community service.”

He lauded him for his commitment to living a life that constantly points to the fear of God, and urging many to walk the path of righteousness, especially in adhering to the rule of law, civic responsibilities and praying for leaders, at various levels.

According to him, the entrepreneurial spirit from his family, with the birthing in the 70s and recent resuscitation of Teju Foams, continues to inspire and influence success stories, particularly among the youth.