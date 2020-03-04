The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone.

According to him, Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant him long life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.