Buhari greets former Permanent Secretary Pa Abe at 100

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former Permanent Secretary, Oyo State, Pa Gabriel Abe on his 100th birthday, rejoicing with family and friends for the grace that sustains the public servant, who retired in 1978.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
The president, in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja, congratulated the centenarian for his pacesetting records in school and work.

He noted that Abe had distinguished himself in all his undertakings and leaving a legacy of honesty, diligence and sound administration.

According to him, Abe’s wise counsels to leaders, in both the private and public sectors, have been most commendable, working selflessly for the good of the country.

The president prayed for good health and more strength for the former Permanent Secretary, who reached the peak of his career in public service in 1976.

