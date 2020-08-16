President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida on his 79th birthday, Aug. 17, 2020, joining family, friends and associates to celebrate with the elder statesman.

The president made his feelings known in a congratulatory message released by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, via a statement, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the president, Babangida’s services to the country will always be remembered.

He prayed that the almighty God would continually strengthen the retired General, grant him good health and longer life