RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari greets former IG Smith at 75

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, on his 75th birthday.

Alhaji Musiliu Smith, former Inspector-General of Police (Guardian)

Pulse Nigeria

The president, in a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, described Smith as an outstanding officer who had served Nigeria with great zeal.

Recommended articles

According to him, as the chairman of the PSC, Smith bears the tremendous responsibility of modernising the police force in a way that reflects the hopes and aspirations of the citizens.

He wished the former Inspector-General of Police (I-G) and ex-head of the Lagos State Security Council the very best in carrying out his task at the PSC.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ada Jesus drama: Actress Rita Edochie curses critics on Instagram

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala wants us to wear Ankara; here are 4 style tips

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)