The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed via a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The president also joined All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwarts, family members, friends and professional colleagues of the erudite lawyer in celebrating the landmark age.

He acknowledged Keyamo’s wisdom of making sacrificial choices that have brought recognitions, awards, and most recently a ministerial position.

“Our faith in the younger generation is renewed seeing the way you have conducted yourself; making sacrifices for the greater good of the country, and humanity,’’ the President said.

He, therefore, urged Keyamo to remain focused on the broader picture of selfless service to the nation, and to keep inspiring the younger generation to follow the same path of honour.

The President prayed that the almighty God would grant the minister longer life, good health and strength.