Buhari greets Atiku Abubakar at 75

Buhari wishes Atiku good health and long life.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Atiku Abubakar.
President Muhammadu Buhari has greeted former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his birthday on Thursday, having attained the age of 75 years.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, on Friday in Abuja, the president said: “Happy birthday and best wishes to Waziri Atiku Abubakar. I wish you good health and long life.”

The president also congratulated the former Military Governor of Kano State, retired Col. Sani Bello, who be celebrating his 79th birthday on Saturday.

According to President Buhari, Sani Bello is counted among those leaders who left the military with the foresight and intellect to establish themselves in business.

He wished both of them ”many Happy Returns”.

