According to Punch, the directive to the ministers was contained in a presidency statement released in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu,

The directive according to Punch is said to be part of the winding down of the first tenure of the Buhari administration.

“These reports have Wednesday, April 24, 2019 as the deadline for submission to the Presidential Audit Committee in the office of the Vice-President” the statement said.

President Muhammadu Buhari won the February 23, presidential election and would be sworn-in on May 29, 2019, for his second term in office.