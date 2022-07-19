RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige must be in any of the meetings to resolve the crisis.

Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike
Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based unions.

Recommended articles

ASUU had commenced strike on February 14, and other unions also joined them over the alleged inability of the federal government to meet up with their demands.

Buhari gave the directive Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after receiving briefings from the relevant government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the ongoing efforts to end the face-off with the university unions.

The president summoned them to get more information on why the strike had persisted for too long.

After Tuesday’s briefing, the President ordered the education minister to ensure that the areas of disagreements were sorted out within two weeks and report back to him.

Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige must be in any of the meetings to resolve the crisis.

The sources added that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, should be part of the team to interface with the striking unions.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Chairman of National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, the Director-General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

NLC President, Mr Ayubaa Wabba said this in a circular jointly signed by Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Abuja.

The circular issued on July 15, was addressed to the Chairpersons and Secretaries of NLC State Councils.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike

Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike

Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting

Muslim-Muslim ticket: RCCG clears air on alleged Tinubu, Adeboye meeting

Banditry: Deploy more security, Katsina youths beg Buhari

Banditry: Deploy more security, Katsina youths beg Buhari

Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest

Lai Mohammed bashed for accusing Peter Obi of sponsoring EndSARS protest

2021 Recruitment: Police begin documentation of successful candidates on July 23 in Niger

2021 Recruitment: Police begin documentation of successful candidates on July 23 in Niger

Buhari unveils new NNPC Ltd, assures Nigerians of energy security

Buhari unveils new NNPC Ltd, assures Nigerians of energy security

Tinubu justifies picking Shettima despite criticisms against single-faith ticket

Tinubu justifies picking Shettima despite criticisms against single-faith ticket

Indonesia to block Facebook, Google, WhatsApp

Indonesia to block Facebook, Google, WhatsApp

Kemi Nelson died when most needed for Tinubu’s presidential ambition—Idimogu

Kemi Nelson died when most needed for Tinubu’s presidential ambition—Idimogu

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Nwachukwu escapes from prison

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna

2 dead as bandits attack Ansaru terrorists in Kaduna. (PMNews)