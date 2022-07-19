Buhari gives Education Minister 2 weeks to end ASUU strike

ASUU had commenced strike on February 14, and other unions also joined them over the alleged inability of the federal government to meet up with their demands.

Buhari gave the directive Tuesday, July 19, 2022, after receiving briefings from the relevant government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) involved in the ongoing efforts to end the face-off with the university unions.

The president summoned them to get more information on why the strike had persisted for too long.

After Tuesday’s briefing, the President ordered the education minister to ensure that the areas of disagreements were sorted out within two weeks and report back to him.

Buhari directed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige must be in any of the meetings to resolve the crisis.

The sources added that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, should be part of the team to interface with the striking unions.

In attendance at the meeting were the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, the Chairman of National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, the Director-General Budget Office, Ben Akabueze.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has said that it would embark on a nationwide protest on July 26 and 27 in solidarity with the trade unions in the Nigeria public universities and others.

NLC President, Mr Ayubaa Wabba said this in a circular jointly signed by Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary of the Congress on Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Abuja.