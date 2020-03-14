Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari and Salihu Yakasai, spokesperson to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State have reacted to a cartoon depicting Kano state as a cage.

The cartoon by Mustapha Bulama of Daily Trust showed a Ganduje-like character in a cage that represents Kano, while another character representing Sanusi walks away telling ‘Ganduje’, ‘you can stay there.’

Reacting to the cartoon on Twitter, Yakasai says the representation of Kano as a cage belittles the state, saying, it’s a mockery and an insult to the people of Kano.

He said Kano as a state with a thousand year old history should not not be illustrated as a cage.

He tweeted, “I see this as a mockery & insult to the entire people of Kano. Kano is NOT a cage, its a state with a thousand year old history, that has engaged in trade & commerce with the entire world for centuries, that has produced great leaders & scholars, Kano will continue to be GREAT.’

Reacting to the tweet, Bulama says the portrayal of Kano in the cartoon means the state is a cage for the dethroned Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi.

In his reaction to the cartoon, Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad questions why the cartoonist presented Kano as a cage in the illustration.

‘The entire Kano not the throne as a cage? Maybe I don’t understand the message”, he queried.

Recall that on Monday, March 9, 2020, Kano State Government dethroned Muhammadu Sanusi, the 14th Emir of Kano and also banished him from the state.