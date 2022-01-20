President Muhammadu Buhari is now in Kaduna State after leaving the Republic of The Gambia, where he attended the second term inauguration of Gambian President Adama Barrow.
Buhari flies to Kaduna from Gambia to commission projects
The president is expected to commission the urban renewal and other projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria towns.
The president landed in Kaduna on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, to commission projects executed by Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.
Upon his arrival, Buhari was received by the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and some senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
According to Daily Trust, the president is expected to commission the urban renewal and other projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna, and Zaria towns of Kaduna State between Thursday and Friday.
