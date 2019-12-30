The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

Buhari saluted the commitment, hard work and doggedness that saw Omoyajowo through many milestones in life.

Omoyajowo was a trained teacher, a graduate of Religious Studies at the University of Ibadan, a lecturer in the same institution, and ultimately a professor at the then University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University).

The President commended the adept way Omoyajowo combined academics with service in ”God’s vineyard, blending deep piety with teaching and research, and excelling in both.”

Buhari wished the retired cleric and university don good health, sound mind and continued strength, to be of further service to God and humanity.