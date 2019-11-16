In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja on Friday, the President extolled the founder, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, whose legacies in almost all sectors had continued to speak of his patriotism, intellect and unusual wisdom.

Buhari believed that the Nigerian Tribune, founded at the height of nationalist movement in 1949, had played a crucial and historical role in Nigeria’s struggle for Independence.

According to him, the Nigerian Tribune has sustained the same activism in the post-colonial era by holding leaders to account and consistently providing information that empowers citizens to demand accountability in all spheres of national life.

The President recalled the pungent and articulate editorials as well as columns of the oldest Nigerian private newspaper, which served as resource materials for individuals, businesses and academic institutions.

He further noted that the newspaper editorial had shaped policy direction of successive governments in the country.

Buhari affirmed that the conceptualisation of the media house with a ‘people-first’ philosophy had continued to inspire its reach and influence.

He, therefore, urged the board and management to consistently keep faith with the vision of the founding fathers.

The President joined the Nigerian media generally in celebrating the milestone attained by the Nigerian Tribune.