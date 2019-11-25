The President’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday.

The President noted that Gaius-Obaseki’s reforms in the oil and gas sector had continued to resonate, like courageous step of streamlining NNPC operations and overhaul of the external oil marketing strategy.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen the former Managing Director as he continues to serve humanity.

Similarly, the President felicitated with former Minister of External Affairs, Gambari, on his 75th birthday.

The President, in a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, congratulated Gambari for a life of exploits in diplomacy, academia and administration, both at the national and international levels.

Buhari rejoiced with the erudite scholar and diplomat for many years of service to the nation and strong representation at various multilateral institutions.

He noted that Gambari had consistently taken up responsibilities to bridge relations, and bring peace and succour to nations and their citizens.

Buhari also saluted Gambari for providing wise counsels to leaders at various levels of governance and administration, and “painstakingly following up on developmental issues and global targets that will impact the livelihood of the poor and underprivileged.’’

According to the President, the towering achievements of the eminent diplomat and the international responsibilities and recognitions he has attracted over the years, clearly indicate his unwavering loyalty and dedication to the nation.

Gambari, onetime Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, had served as Joint Special Representative of the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former Head of the UN Mission in Angola.