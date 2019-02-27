Mr Femi Adesina, Presidents Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, made the felicitations in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adeshina said Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the nonagenarian in celebrating a lifetime of achievements and Gods benevolence to the passionate teacher.

Buhari affirmed that as the President of the Osigwe Anyiam-Osigwe Foundation, Osigwe had made significant contributions to human development in the country through the annual lecture series of the foundation.

He said that such contributions were worthy of commendation by all true lovers of knowledge and the place of education in nation building.

The president paid tribute to the exemplary leadership of the Anyiam-Osigwe matriarch, whom he described as a passionate mother, entrepreneur and humanitarian.

He wished the celebrant and all who were rejoicing with her, many more years of good health and happiness.