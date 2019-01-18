The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari felicitated with the economist, administrator and management consultant, whose contributions to federal and state governments had been most commendable, especially his many years as a Permanent Secretary under different administrations.

The President believes Toby’s wealth of experience in public and private sectors remain invaluable to the nation, urging him to stay active in pursuing his life-long dream of seeing a strong, peaceful and prosperous nation.

He also rejoiced with all family members, friends and political associates of the former deputy governor, praying that the almighty God would grant him longer life, good health and strength to continue in the service of humanity.