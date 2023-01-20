ADVERTISEMENT
Buhari felicitates President Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, the Chinese Government, and the people, as well as the Chinese community in Nigeria on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping
Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s spokesman in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the president’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a letter personally signed by him.

The letter read in part: “On the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Rabbit, beginning from Jan. 22, I write on behalf of the Government and People of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to extend our warmest felicitations and best wishes to Your Excellency, the Chinese Government, Chinese people, as well as the Chinese community in Nigeria.

“I am very delighted that Nigeria’s bilateral relations and cooperation with China has remained firm and strong as you partner with the Nigerian government in our developmental strides, especially on infrastructure, agriculture, trade, power and security.

“Your Excellency, it is noteworthy that, despite the instability around the world in the 2022, China continued to exert positive influences in global affairs and witnessed the successful 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which has brought China to embark on a new journey to build a modern socialist country in all respects, under your leadership.

“As you celebrate the New Year, my belief is that the Year of the Rabbit will bring more development and prosperity to the People’s Republic of China and further extend the very cordial relations between our two countries into new achievements and progress.

“Congratulations!”

