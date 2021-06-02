Femi Falana wants National Assembly to take control of economy from Buhari

The nation's economy has been struggling for years with the government's policies majorly blamed for the lack of significant growth.

President Buhari has also run foul of critics numerous times for his lending and spending habits, sometimes without due appropriations from the National Assembly.

While presenting constitutional amendment proposals to the House of Representatives' Special Committee on Constitution Review in Lagos on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Falana urged the lawmakers to take control of the economy.

He said, "Right now, the Central Bank of Nigeria, IMF, and World Bank have taken over the control of the economy of Nigeria.

"I want to appeal to you, don't allow the executive to continue to withdraw money from the Federation Account without appropriation at the National Assembly."

While commenting on the constitutional amendment process, Falana said he hopes that it will be more thorough than the past three attempts and seriously address Nigeria's problems.