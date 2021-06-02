RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Femi Falana wants National Assembly to take control of economy from Buhari

Samson Toromade

Falana says Nigeria's constitutional arrangement must protect the interests of the people.

Femi Falana (SAN) [PM News Nigeria]
Femi Falana accuses Buhari of nursing a third term bid (PM News Nigeria)

Nigerian lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has called on the Federal Government of Nigeria to take control of the nation's economy from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.

The nation's economy has been struggling for years with the government's policies majorly blamed for the lack of significant growth.

President Buhari has also run foul of critics numerous times for his lending and spending habits, sometimes without due appropriations from the National Assembly.

While presenting constitutional amendment proposals to the House of Representatives' Special Committee on Constitution Review in Lagos on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, Falana urged the lawmakers to take control of the economy.

He said, "Right now, the Central Bank of Nigeria, IMF, and World Bank have taken over the control of the economy of Nigeria.

"I want to appeal to you, don't allow the executive to continue to withdraw money from the Federation Account without appropriation at the National Assembly."

While commenting on the constitutional amendment process, Falana said he hopes that it will be more thorough than the past three attempts and seriously address Nigeria's problems.

The 63-year-old said whichever constitutional arrangement is put in place must protect the interests of the people over that of the comfortable elite.

Samson Toromade

