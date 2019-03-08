The President, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, said he joined Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, her children and other Nigerians across the country as well as friends around the world to celebrate Prof. Osinbajo.

I join the world in celebrating this erudite scholar, Minister of the Gospel and a very dependable deputy with whom I share a very special bond, Buhari said.

Buhari, expressed gratitude to God for preserving the life of Osinbajo.

He added that in the past four years, Osinbajo has diligently championed the values of setting the foundation for the peace, progress and stability of the country, by working very hard to build a resilient economy, while promoting transparency and accountability.

The President also extended special appreciation to the Vice President, wishing him many more years of robust health, happiness and fulfilment in his service to God, the nation and humanity.

According to the president, he looks forward to sharing many special moments of celebration with Osinbajo as they take the country to the Next Level in the years ahead.